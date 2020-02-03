The global railway maintenance machinery market is poised to grow by USD 2.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005359/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global railway maintenance machinery market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page research report with TOC on "Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Analysis Report by Product (Work vehicles and Small equipment) and by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

https://www.technavio.com/report/railway-maintenance-machinery-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of railway electrification projects. In addition, IoT-based remote monitoring of train and tracks is anticipated to drive the railway maintenance machinery market growth during the forecast period.

Electric trains are more economical when compared to fuel-powered trains. Thus, there is an increase in the number of railway electrification projects across the globe. The major factors promoting the growth of electric engines are significant reduction in emissions and faster acceleration and deceleration of the engines when compared with diesel engines. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Internet and IoT across several industries has proven beneficial to the market growth as it helps in increasing the operational efficiency of the entire business process. Each railway network consists of several components including stations and staff. These components must work coherently for the efficient functioning of the railway network. The adoption of IoT technologies with analytics helps in managing these components efficiently. Thus, factors such as the increasing number of railway electrification projects and the growing adoption of Internet and IoT across several industries will drive the railway maintenance machinery market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Companies:

American Equipment Co.

American Equipment Co. offers track maintenance products, locomotive workshop tools, rail and wheel flaw detection, trackside equipment, and other rail machinery. The company offers a wide range of railway maintenance machinery such as track maintenance equipment, trackside equipment, locomotive workshop tools, turbine engine spare parts, and other equipment.

Speno International SA

Speno International SA operates in key segments including Machinery and Services. The company offers tools and machinery for railways, LGV, metros and trams, and mining lines. In addition, the company also offers repair and maintenance services, machinery supply, technical assistance, and machine modernization services.

GEATECH Group Srl

Through its mechanical machining segment, GEATECH Group Srl offers a wide range of products such as gearboxes, power take-offs, hydraulic components, and finished mechanical parts. The company offers design and construction of maintenance equipment for railway, tramway, and metro lines.

Harsco Corp.

Harsco Corp. offers a varied range of products and services through key business segments including Harsco Metal Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The company offers surfacing equipment, grinders, tie equipment, and ballast maintenance equipment.

RPM Group

The company manufacturers a range of track machines for laying, overall repair, and current maintenance of railway track, and wagons and spare parts. RPM Group offers railway maintenance machinery such as flattering, tamping and levelling machines, ballast cleaning machines, motor rail cars and motor locomotives, special rolling stock, track-laying cranes, machines for continuous welded rail laying complex, machines for track consolidation, and other machines.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Railway Maintenance Machinery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Work vehicles

Small equipment

Railway Maintenance Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials are:

Global Railway Couplers Market 2019-2023 Global railway couplers market by product (semi-automatic, and automatic), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2019-2023 Global railway traction motor market by types (DC motors, AC motors, and synchronous motors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005359/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com