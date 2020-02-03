

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.57 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $2.87 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $25.83 million from $24.83 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.57 Mln. vs. $2.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $25.83 Mln vs. $24.83 Mln last year.



