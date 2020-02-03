

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing said it is retiring the Aviall brand name. The movie is part of the aerospace giant's efforts to bring its supply chain businesses under the Boeing brand and systems.



Aviall is a provider of new aviation parts and services in the aerospace industry. It deals in global parts distribution and supply chain services for aerospace, defense and marine industries worldwide.



All the equipment, parts, and supply chain solutions that were sold by Aviall will now be offered by Boeing through its own portfolio of aerospace aftermarket supply chain service offerings.



Aviall and its predecessor companies have provided aftermarket parts, equipment and services for the aviation industry since 1932.



Boeing acquired Aviall in 2006 for $1.7 billion, plus $350 million of debt. The business has operated as part of Boeing's supply chain capability since 2017.



'Streamlining our operations under a single brand will further strengthen the services and support our customers know and trust from Boeing, Aviall and legacy KLX Aerospace. We will work closely with customers and suppliers to help them realize the benefits of the industry's most integrated, optimized and responsive global supply chain,' said William Ampofo, vice president of Boeing's Global Services Supply Chain.



While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results last week, Boeing said its Global Services segment's revenue declined 5 percent from the year-ago period to $4.65 billion. The decline in revenues was primarily driven by lower commercial services volume.



Operating margin for Global Services decreased to 14.7 percent from 15.0 percent in the prior-year period, primarily due to a charge related to the retirement of the Aviall brand. This was partially offset by a one-time gain on a divestiture.



