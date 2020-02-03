Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 ISIN: US8718291078 Ticker-Symbol: SYY 
Tradegate
03.02.20
14:51 Uhr
75,35 Euro
+1,27
+1,71 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,30
76,00
15:21
74,67
75,37
15:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYSCO CORPORATION75,35+1,71 %