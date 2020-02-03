American Battery Metals Corporation Discusses Global E-Waste Challenge and Lithium-Ion Batteries

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced technology battery recycling and resource production company based in Nevada, today discussed the global e-waste challenge resulting from skyrocketing projections for the adoption of electric vehicles.

A recent article in Geographical, the magazine of the Royal Geographical Society, highlights the significant challenges posed by e-waste from electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. The article addresses the many problems- and dangers- presented by lithium-ion batteries when improperly handled or not recycled. In addition to an exponential increase in hazardous waste across the globe, pitfalls include fires at metal-waste recovery facilities, as well as the loss of valuable minerals that could otherwise be reused.

According to SRS Media, demand for lithium-ion batteries is growing in comparison to other chemistries in the global market. Declining prices coupled with increasing power density is increasing adoption in consumer electronics, automotive, medical and industrial applications. The lithium-ion battery market is estimated to grow from $37.4 billion in 2018, to $92.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2 % between 2018 and 2024.

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Doug Cole, stated, "We see our lithium-ion battery recycling process as both a solution and an opportunity. We are helping to solve the growing e-waste problem, reduce the carbon footprint of the EV industry- both up and downstream- and we are doing so in a manner that is profitable for our Company and cost-effective for the supply chain."

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Technology Officer, Ryan Melsert, described the companies process. "The integrated process we have developed for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries is informed by our knowledge and expertise in the engineering and manufacturing processes of the lithium-ion battery itself. American Battery Metals Corporation takes in fully charged lithium-ion batteries, such as those used in consumer electronic devices and electric vehicles, and we are able to extract each of the metallic elements including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper, and aluminum in the exact form they are needed for immediate redeployment back into the battery supply chain."

American Battery Metals Corporation is leading the way toward a more circular economy. While many conventional methods of lithium-ion battery recycling typically produce cobalt and nickel, the American Battery Metals Corporation process completely recycles and recovers every critical and strategic element of a battery pack. Every unit of battery metal that is recycled is one less unit required from the mining of a natural resource.

