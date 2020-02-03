Eco-Growth Strategies Inc.: Falcon Technologies d/b/a Eco-Growth Strategies Announces FINRA formally Approves Name Change to Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

FINRA Confirms Corporate Action Request for Falcon Technologies, Inc.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc, f/k/a Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ECGS), a nutraceutical company developing a variety of premium CBD-based products specializing in sourcing and extraction of trusted North American hemp was informed through their counsel, Joshua D. Brinen, of Brinen and Associates, that FINRA has confirmed a corporate action request for Falcon Technologies, Inc. to formally change its name to Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. deemed effective January 31, 2020.

The symbol change to ECGS was effective January 21st, 2020.

We have now fully transitioned into Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. with both our symbol change to ECGS last week and now our name change. We are once again are grateful to FINRA for recognizing these changes, so that our business partners, investors and our ongoing communication channel can better identify with our business plan for ECGS," says W.J. "Bill" Delgado, Chairman and CEO of Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. Now that much of the operational actions are completed and in place, we intend to focus much of our efforts on growing the business and hopefully becoming a premier provider within the CBD space," added Delgado. "I'm satisfied that my client, ECGS, and FINRA, have settled the petition before the Securities and Exchange Commission and approved the corporate actions requested" added Joshua D. Brinen of Brinen & Associates, ECGS' counsel.

About Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.

Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc. is a nutraceutical and processing company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture, and package the process all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms in North America.

CBD Disclaimer

The statements made regarding CBD products including our future products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products and the testimonials made has not been confirmed by FDA- approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

SAFE HARBOR ACT

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

