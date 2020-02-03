Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.02.2020 | 14:34
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund NameNAV per share (GBP) SEDOLNAV DATE
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited2.5185B61ND55 (UK)

03 February 2020

Date: 03 February 2020

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
ts236@ntrs.com

