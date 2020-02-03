Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2020) of GBP60.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2020) of GBP45.24m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 216.98p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 212.73p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 203.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.44%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 108.62p 14500000 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 1.27% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/01/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 44185 EQS News ID: 966391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2020 08:05 ET (13:05 GMT)