SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2020) of GBP60.99m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2020) of GBP45.24m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 216.98p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 212.73p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 31/01/2020 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 44186 EQS News ID: 966393 End of Announcement EQS News Service

