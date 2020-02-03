Asheville Hemp Project Launches CBD infused Gum

First Product from Asheville Hemp Project Brand Highly Efficiency Delivery Method ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Asheville Hemp Project (AHP), an Asheville, NC-based hemp cultivator, is unveiling its new CBD Mint Gum. The launch marks the first consumer product for the brand, with other SKU's in the pipeline. Asheville Hemp Project aims to connect consumers to the source of the natural plant, and their own inner nature. The brand reminds us of the calming effect that nature provides, with a view through an open-slatted tobacco barn imprint. AHP selected gum as the first product to introduce because of its super-efficient delivery of CBD. Each piece of AHP's CBD Mint Gum contains 10 milligrams of CBD and comes in a convenient foil pack that maximizes freshness and improves product protection and dispensing. AHP Gum is available for sale in the U.S. via the Company's online store and at retailers including boutique food markets, CBD dispensaries, gas stations and smoke shops, and soon in sports emporiums and golf pro shops. A single pack containing 8 pieces sells for $19.90 online. Leslie Hoffman, co-founder of AHP, stated, "This is our first consumer product, and we are excited about its potential. It delivers hemp-derived cannabinoids most efficiently through mucosa glands being activated by the chewing of the gum. Our gum enhances wellness for anyone who can benefit from CBD - and delivers it in a refreshing "normal' format that is as discreet as it gets." Users include those with busy modern (and sometimes stressful) lives or those who need to lessen arthritis and joint pain or need better sleep. Sports aficionados might find that they can focus more intently or diminish the inflammation that sometimes follows a strenuous workout." Hoffman continued, "We intend to follow up with the launch of our CBD premium pre-rolls which will be unfiltered to ensure the consumer ingests the cannabinoids. Further, we have plans for releasing a CBD tincture. The number of potential products is enormous." Transitioning to the 21st Century Economy

Hoffman, whose pedigree in the cannabis industry includes farming, a hemp fashion business, and work in medical cannabis, formed Asheville Hemp Project in 2017 with co-founder, Scott Brinkley, a scientist and grower. Hoffman was a pioneer in sustainability and was previously a designer and builder of green construction projects.

The two saw an opportunity in North Carolina where tobacco had once been king. The agricultural and processing infrastructure for tobacco is well-suited to the cultivation and production of hemp.

Hoffman said, "The equipment and buildings needed to grow and dry the leaves, and the factories for rolling cigarettes already exist and are under-utilized. The workforce has the requisite skills to produce high quality products. The difference is the plant. Hemp is vastly more useful than tobacco. We aim to share a point of view, a connection to nature, and our understanding of the plant and its many uses. And so, we expanded our activities beyond the farm."

She added, "Asheville has a reputation as an epicenter for craft cuisine and breweries. The region's old tobacco farms are benefitting as they are revitalized by a thriving hemp farming community. Our brand's tagline is Look Homeward, a reference to Thomas Wolfe's famous book written in Asheville and set there, called Look Homeward, Angel. We believe this is the right business, with the right values, operating in the right place at the right time."

Asheville Hemp Project's base is a 23-acre hemp farm outside of the small city of Asheville, North Carolina nestled between the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains.

"This is where our experience grows, thoughts and ideas turn into new product innovations," Brinkley states. "We work with other local farmers and processors in developing new products and establishing new markets. The vacuum tobacco left behind provides an atmosphere for us to all work together to build the hemp industry. As a community, we can do more and do it better."

About Asheville Hemp Project (AHP)

Asheville Hemp Project is based on a small farm just north of Asheville, NC, aka "Land of the Sky", the epicenter of craft cuisine and breweries, as well as health conscious business. The city is celebrated for its creative spirit, connection with nature and progressive ideals which are catalysts for the company. Asheville provides the perfect ecosystem for the mission of AHP - building a hemp-based business to transition tobacco country to the economy of the 21st century.

