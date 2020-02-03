The Knot Worldwide, the Largest Global Wedding Planning Company, Will Serve Couples and Wedding Professionals in the UK Market with Acquisition of Hitched

The Knot Worldwide, the largest global wedding planning company, today announced the acquisition of Hitched, a leading digital wedding planning brand in the UK, from Immediate Media Co. Launched in 1997, Hitched has helped over 1 million couples plan their weddings with extensive inspiration and ideas, planning tools and a leading vendor marketplace to connect with top wedding professionals. As part of the acquisition, The Knot Worldwide has also acquired the digital assets of You Your Wedding, a UK-based wedding inspiration brand with 35 years of heritage.

There are approximately 300,000 weddings in the UK each year with couples spending approximately £32,000* on average. This acquisition will enable Hitched to combine its rich history of serving the UK market with The Knot Worldwide's more than 20+ years of wedding expertise and best-in-class digital planning experience, apps and tools, making it easier for couples to discover and connect with the right local wedding professionals.

"We're excited to welcome the Hitched brand and its impressive talent to The Knot Worldwide," said Tim Chi, Chief Executive Officer, The Knot Worldwide. "As the go-to and trusted resource for couples planning their weddings in the UK, and with a team that embodies our core values and culture, we couldn't think of a better addition to our family."

Immediate Media CEO, Tom Bureau, said: "I'd like to thank the Hitched team for their commitment, skill and achievements in establishing the brand as one of the UK's leading wedding platforms. Immediate has enjoyed a highly successful period of ownership of Hitched, and we are happy that The Knot Worldwide plans to continue to accelerate the growth and success this brand has achieved."

Hitched will continue to operate out of London under Managing Director, Matthew Gerry.

*Source: The National Wedding Survey

About The Knot Worldwide

With over four decades of expertise in the wedding industry, The Knot Worldwide is the largest global wedding planning company. The Knot Worldwide helps couples plan every aspect of their weddings, from finding inspiration and local wedding professionals to creating and managing all guest experiences, wedding registries and more through The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk, WeddingWire.in, WeddingWire.ca, Matrimonio.com, Mariages.net and other brands. Having inspired and empowered more than 40 million couples to plan a wedding that's uniquely them, The Knot Worldwide provides leading wedding marketplaces, personalized wedding websites, planning tools and registry services with its brands in 15 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The Knot Worldwide also includes lifestyle brands The Bump for pregnancy and parenting, The Bash for bringing important celebrations to life with entertainment vendors, Lasting for building healthy and happy marriages, How They Asked for proposal inspiration and stories and more. The company has US offices in New York, New York; Washington, DC; Norwalk, Connecticut; Austin, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; and Portland, Oregon; and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

About Hitched and You Your Wedding

Hitched is a leading UK wedding planning brand providing inspiration, advice, planning tools and a wedding vendor marketplace with thousands of wedding professionals. Since 1997, the brand has helped more than a million UK couples to plan their perfect wedding.

You Your Wedding is the go-to website for stylish, fun, and creative wedding planning ideas, empowering couples to plan their day, their way. For 35 years, You Your Wedding has built a reputation for sophisticated, witty and contemporary editorial, with an overarching aesthetic of accessible elegance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005226/en/

Contacts:

Melissa Bach

Senior PR Director

The Knot Worldwide

pr@theknotww.com

Dominic Lobley

Head of PR

Immediate Media Co.

dominic.lobley@immediate.co.uk