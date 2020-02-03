Thinking North Inc., a meeting place where capital and companies intersect, is pleased to announce a continuation of our Think series with our latest showcase of companies-Think: Disruptors.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2020) - Thinking North is a Canadian brain trust specializing in different genres of investments with the goal of finding select opportunities.

The next event, Think: Disruptors (Feb 6th), will showcase four companies in the small cap space that have the potential to disrupt in their respective sectors. These four companies represent a good cross section of investor segments whilst @ the same time offering diversification.

"The current small cap market is choppy and turbulent. Only select opportunities are getting favorable investor attention. Investors have to look for companies that have an edge over their peers. An edge in the form of disruption," commented Steve Singh, Founder, Thinking North.

Stockhouse members are welcome to attend the event and listen to the short presentations. Also of interest will be the keynote speakers as well as the expert panel Q&A.

World Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP) - Developing cutting edge equipment and processing technology to revolutionize the cannabis extraction space.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: VSR) - A gold exploration company that is well positioned to ride the next gold wave with a multi-million ounce discovery in Quebec.

Windfall Geotek Inc. (TSXV: WIN) - An AI driven technology company that optimally plots and calculates targeted drilling for resource exploration.

tFOSE - An entrepreneurial driven derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, accessing liquidity for Canadian investors through unique investment products.

