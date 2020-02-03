Maplewood Country Day Camp Re-Accredited by the American Camping Association

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center is proud to announce that it has been re-accredited by the American Camping Association (ACA), based on its nationally recognized accommodation process.

Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center, established in 1965, is open year-round and serves the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island. Family-owned and operated, Maplewood is a community that encourages friendship, leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

Maplewood Day Camp has been a member of the American Camping Association since 1993.

"Developed exclusively for camps, this assessment focuses on program quality, along with health and safety issues, requiring us to review every facet of our operation in a thorough and comprehensive manner," says Lee Pinstein, co-director of Maplewood Day Camp.

ACA works to preserve, promote, and improve the camp experience. It is a leading standard in the camp industry and only accredits 25% of camps operating in the U.S.

ACA accreditation is voluntary and goes beyond basic requirements for health, cleanliness, and food service into specific areas of programming including camp staff, management, emergency management plans, and healthcare.

For more information, please visit https://www.maplewoodyearround.com/.

About Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center

Maplewood's after school programs help children build confidence, boost academic performance, and promote physical wellbeing, all while providing a safe and structured environment. The program includes transportation from Easton Public Schools, 30 acres of indoor and outdoor activities, academic assistance, and tutoring and convenient hours for families - until 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood also offers weekly programing for children ages 6 and younger, including bouncing in Maplewood's moonwalk, playing in the gym, participating in gymnastics, and visiting the play structures at the Village.

Families from all over the area have consistently recommended Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center for instilling confidence in their children, providing them with positive enrichment activities and an unmatched quality of care.

