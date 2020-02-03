The South African utility is seeking offers for the supply of 1,383 320 W polycrystalline modules and mounting structures, to be used for the construction of four off-grid PV projects at its research center.South African power utility Eskom has issued a tender for the supply of off-grid PV power generation systems to be tested at its Eskom Research, Testing and Development Center. The selected supplier will provide 1,383 polycrystalline 320 W modules plus mounting structures for four off-grid PV projects. No further technical details of the projects were revealed. Interested suppliers have until ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...