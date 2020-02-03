SThree (STEM) SThree: Voting Rights and Capital 03-Feb-2020 / 14:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 3 February 2020 SThree plc Voting Rights and Capital At the date of this announcement, SThree plc's issued share capital consists of 132,824,842 ordinary shares of 1p each. Currently there are 49,733 shares held in Treasury, and the total number of voting rights in SThree plc is 132,755,069 Shareholders may use the above figure of 132,755,069 as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, SThree plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Shaun Zulafqar Senior Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 758 7325 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: TVR TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 44209 EQS News ID: 966485 End of Announcement EQS News Service

