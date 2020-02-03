Findit, Inc.: Findit Reports Over 1,500 Position Increase in Global Alexa Ranking Over Last Month

Findit.com Posts Gain in Overall Alexa Ranking Over Previous Month

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, is reporting an overall gain in its Alexa Ranking since its last update January 3, 2020. The improvement is is fifteen hundred and sixteen (1,516) positions on Alexa (AMZN) Global ranking scale. The current Global ranking as of February 1, 2020 is 22,282 versus 23,798 on January 3, 2020.

Findit® is a social networking platform that integrates is Right Now Status updates by giving members and visitors the option of sharing each post from Findit to Facebook (FB), Twitter (TWTR), Pinterest (PINS), LinkedIN, Instagram, Tumblr and other popular social networking and blogging sites. The sharing is done through the Sharethis® software along with APIs to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Whatsapp through Findit App. Findit has been seeing steady gains month after month with their Alexa Ranking. This is contributed to traffic coming from Google search along with the social sites listed whereby people on those sites come across posts in their feeds and click on them and come over to Findit. Members receive the benefit of being able to reach more people with the sharing capabilities offered on Findit.

Visit Findit to Claim Your Name and Download the Findit App today.

Findit provides each account the option of having one or multiple Findit URLs (CLAIM YOUR NAME) to target a specific word or words a member would like to index for in search results in Findit along with Google (GOOG), Yahoo and Bing (MSFT) and other search engines. Members that post content in their Findit account receive the benefit of each piece of content having the ability to be crawled and indexed in Google.

Findit is in the process of updating its current App that when it launches will offer additional features that will benefit members and visitors. The current App can be downloaded from Apple (AAPL) or Google (GOOG). From the App people can direct message their posts to followers on Instagram, message Whatsapp, text and email. Members and visitors can use the share features to get posts in front of friends and followers on other social sites. This drives traffic to Findit pages. As a result those people visiting the post can now share the members post to a multitude of social sites as well. Very often this results in more sharing when you give your friends and followers options of where they can share to.

Google, Yahoo and Bing can also access and index all content posted to Findit, which drives traffic from search results.

Alexa Ranking on Findit

Peter Tosto of Findit stated "Having the feature of sharing posts to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and other social sites and the open access Findit gives Google, Yahoo and Bing people and businesses that want to improve indexing in search engines and their social presence need to utilize Findit. With the increase in content growing on Findit is one of the reasons we are seeing the Alexa ranking improving again this past month."

Here are some featured Findit Members. Click on Over and then click and Share their posts to your social sites. See how it works for yourself.

About Findit, Inc.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

