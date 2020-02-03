The "Consumer Appliances in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer appliances continued to see strong retail volume growth in 2019, bolstered by an improving economy, falling unemployment and rising incomes. Some consumers had delayed purchasing big ticket items during the economic hardship seen earlier in the review period, but with the situation now more stable these consumers started once again to make new and replacement purchases in 2019 as confidence grew.
The author's Consumer Appliances in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
- Consumer Appliances in Ukraine
List of Contents and Tables
- Executive Summary
- An Improving Economy Boosts Sales But Space Is at A Premium for Many
- Consumers Trade Up As Incomes Rise But Challenges Remain
- Leading Local Player Loses Share in Fragmented Market
- Internet Retailing Thriving As Consumers Attracted by Wide Offer and Convenience
- Consumer Appliances Set To Benefit From Ukraine's Developing Economy
- Market Indicators
- Market Data
- Sources
- Summary 1 Research Sources
- Dishwashers on the Rise As Consumers Look for Convenience
- Price and Efficiency Key Purchasing Decisions
- Built-in Dishwashers Offer A More Discreet and Stylish Option
- Competitive Landscape
- Bosch Retains the Lead With Wide Range of Innovative and Reliable Products
- Focus on Electrolux Brand Over Zanussi Pays Dividends
- Feature Loaded Whirlpool Dishwashers Win Favour With Consumers
- Housing Situation Impacts Home Laundry Appliances
- As Incomes Rise Consumers Trade Up To Convenience of Automatic Washing Machines
- Demand for Built-in Home Laundry Appliances Declines Despite Economic Growth
- Lg and Samsung Benefit From Wide Availability and Strong Marketing
- Electrolux Suffers Due To Lack of Marketing
- Candy Performs Well Thanks To Range of Affordable Models
- Growing Demand for Integrated Kitchens
- Range Cookers Make An Entry But High Prices Limit Demand
- Freestanding Cooker Hoods Provide A More Flexible and Affordable Option
- Local Companies Lead the Way With Affordable Quality
- Large Cooking Appliances Becoming Increasingly Fragmented As Competition Heats Up
- Promotions on Sets of Large Cooking Appliances Prove Attractive
- Microwaves Sees Strong Recovery As Prices Fall and Offer Expands
- Falling Prices and More Elegant Designs Sees Sales of Built-in Microwaves Soar
- Ukrainians Demand Functionality
- Samsung Electronics Remains the Leading Player
- Local Player's Struggles Persist As Consumers Focus on Functionality
- Lg Bounces Back With Multifunctional Microwaves
- Low Prices and Rising Income Boosts Sales of Refrigeration Appliances
- Built-in Refrigeration Appliances Benefits From Drop in Prices
- Electric Wine Coolers/chillers Looks To Bright Future As Prices Fall
- Samsung Retains Lead Thanks To Reputation for Quality and Reliability
- Elenberg Taking Giant Strides As Consumers Drawn To Economy Brand
- Lg Focuses on Technology and Innovation
- As the Economy Improves Consumers Invest in Air Conditioning
- Cooling Fans Losing Out As Consumers Trade Up To Air Conditioners
- Ukrainians Paying More Attention To Air Quality
- Ktd Group Remains the Leading Brand Manufacturer
- Midea Takes the Lead in Split Air Conditioners With Competitively Priced Products
- Mounting Competition in Humidifiers
- Blenders Benefiting From Health and Wellness Trend
- Slow Versus Centrifugal in the Battle for Juice Extractors
- Food Processors Struggling With Kitchen Space at A Premium
- Zelmer on Way Out and Posing Threat To Bsh's Lead
- Bottom-end Prices Sees Saturn Run Rings Around the Competition
- Competition Hots Up in Slow Juicers As New Players Enter the Market
- Consumers Pay More Attention To Their Appearance As Incomes Rise
- Increasing Health Awareness Driving Demand for Oral Care Appliances
- Body Shavers Remain Important in Maintaining A Well-groomed Appearance
- Philips Stuck in the Middle As Personal Care Appliances Sees Polarisation
- Private Label Finds A Growing Audience As Attitudes Change Towards These Products
- Mirta Returns To Growth As Distribution Increases
- Demand for A Quality Brew Drives Demand for Espresso Coffee Machines
- Consumers Look To Prioritise With Space at A Premium
- Prices Rise As Manufacturers Look To Recover Profits
- Groupe Seb Leads Thanks To Wide Range of Affordable Products
- Private Label Remains Popular Thanks To Affordability
- Economy Brands Losing Their Place in the Market
- Stick Vacuum Cleaners Benefiting From Improved Features and Greater Functionality
- Robots Cleaning Up As Consumers Look for Convenience
- With Space at A Premium Consumers Look for Best Performing Options
- Bsh, Samsung and Philips Compete for Category Leadership
- Electrolux Benefits From New Launch While Rowenta Continues To Draw Interest
- Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Sees Mounting Competition
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lis4a4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005542/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900