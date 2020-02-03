The "Consumer Appliances in Ukraine" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Consumer appliances continued to see strong retail volume growth in 2019, bolstered by an improving economy, falling unemployment and rising incomes. Some consumers had delayed purchasing big ticket items during the economic hardship seen earlier in the review period, but with the situation now more stable these consumers started once again to make new and replacement purchases in 2019 as confidence grew.

The author's Consumer Appliances in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Key Topics Covered:

Consumer Appliances in Ukraine

List of Contents and Tables

Executive Summary

An Improving Economy Boosts Sales But Space Is at A Premium for Many

Consumers Trade Up As Incomes Rise But Challenges Remain

Leading Local Player Loses Share in Fragmented Market

Internet Retailing Thriving As Consumers Attracted by Wide Offer and Convenience

Consumer Appliances Set To Benefit From Ukraine's Developing Economy

Market Indicators

Market Data

Sources

Summary 1 Research Sources

Dishwashers on the Rise As Consumers Look for Convenience

Price and Efficiency Key Purchasing Decisions

Built-in Dishwashers Offer A More Discreet and Stylish Option

Competitive Landscape

Bosch Retains the Lead With Wide Range of Innovative and Reliable Products

Focus on Electrolux Brand Over Zanussi Pays Dividends

Feature Loaded Whirlpool Dishwashers Win Favour With Consumers

Housing Situation Impacts Home Laundry Appliances

As Incomes Rise Consumers Trade Up To Convenience of Automatic Washing Machines

Demand for Built-in Home Laundry Appliances Declines Despite Economic Growth

Lg and Samsung Benefit From Wide Availability and Strong Marketing

Electrolux Suffers Due To Lack of Marketing

Candy Performs Well Thanks To Range of Affordable Models

Growing Demand for Integrated Kitchens

Range Cookers Make An Entry But High Prices Limit Demand

Freestanding Cooker Hoods Provide A More Flexible and Affordable Option

Local Companies Lead the Way With Affordable Quality

Large Cooking Appliances Becoming Increasingly Fragmented As Competition Heats Up

Promotions on Sets of Large Cooking Appliances Prove Attractive

Microwaves Sees Strong Recovery As Prices Fall and Offer Expands

Falling Prices and More Elegant Designs Sees Sales of Built-in Microwaves Soar

Ukrainians Demand Functionality

Samsung Electronics Remains the Leading Player

Local Player's Struggles Persist As Consumers Focus on Functionality

Lg Bounces Back With Multifunctional Microwaves

Low Prices and Rising Income Boosts Sales of Refrigeration Appliances

Built-in Refrigeration Appliances Benefits From Drop in Prices

Electric Wine Coolers/chillers Looks To Bright Future As Prices Fall

Samsung Retains Lead Thanks To Reputation for Quality and Reliability

Elenberg Taking Giant Strides As Consumers Drawn To Economy Brand

Lg Focuses on Technology and Innovation

As the Economy Improves Consumers Invest in Air Conditioning

Cooling Fans Losing Out As Consumers Trade Up To Air Conditioners

Ukrainians Paying More Attention To Air Quality

Ktd Group Remains the Leading Brand Manufacturer

Midea Takes the Lead in Split Air Conditioners With Competitively Priced Products

Mounting Competition in Humidifiers

Blenders Benefiting From Health and Wellness Trend

Slow Versus Centrifugal in the Battle for Juice Extractors

Food Processors Struggling With Kitchen Space at A Premium

Zelmer on Way Out and Posing Threat To Bsh's Lead

Bottom-end Prices Sees Saturn Run Rings Around the Competition

Competition Hots Up in Slow Juicers As New Players Enter the Market

Consumers Pay More Attention To Their Appearance As Incomes Rise

Increasing Health Awareness Driving Demand for Oral Care Appliances

Body Shavers Remain Important in Maintaining A Well-groomed Appearance

Philips Stuck in the Middle As Personal Care Appliances Sees Polarisation

Private Label Finds A Growing Audience As Attitudes Change Towards These Products

Mirta Returns To Growth As Distribution Increases

Demand for A Quality Brew Drives Demand for Espresso Coffee Machines

Consumers Look To Prioritise With Space at A Premium

Prices Rise As Manufacturers Look To Recover Profits

Groupe Seb Leads Thanks To Wide Range of Affordable Products

Private Label Remains Popular Thanks To Affordability

Economy Brands Losing Their Place in the Market

Stick Vacuum Cleaners Benefiting From Improved Features and Greater Functionality

Robots Cleaning Up As Consumers Look for Convenience

With Space at A Premium Consumers Look for Best Performing Options

Bsh, Samsung and Philips Compete for Category Leadership

Electrolux Benefits From New Launch While Rowenta Continues To Draw Interest

Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Sees Mounting Competition

