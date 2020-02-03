Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Announces Financial Results for 2019

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") announced financial results as of December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

Total loans increased by $27.4 million

Total deposits increased by $7.1 million

Net Interest Margin increased to 4.06%

Total assets increased to $116.6 million

Loans

At December 31, 2019, the Bank's loan portfolio totaled $73.8 million, an increase of $27.4 million, or 58.9% from the end of the third quarter of 2019 and by $59.9 million, or 430.5% compared to December 31, 2018. The Bank increased its loan to deposit ratio to 83.0% as of December 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 26.2% from the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, and an increase of 50.5% compared to December 31, 2018.

Deposits

On a year-over-year basis the Bank more than doubled its total deposits compared to December 31, 2018. The growth in deposit relationships was accomplished while maintaining the cost of funds at 59 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.4 million, or 23.9% compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $25.8 million, or 146.8% at December 31, 2019 versus December 31, 2018. Interest-bearing deposits decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.7% compared to the third quarter ending, September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, interest bearing deposits increased by $20.3 million or 80.2% from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, total deposits increased by $7.1 million, or 8.7% compared to September 30, 2019 and by $46.1 million or 107.6% compared to December 31, 2018.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 exceeded $1 million, an increase of $160 thousand or 17.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $3.2 million compared to $897 thousand for the comparable period ending December 31, 2018 an increase of $2.3 million or 262.9%. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans and investment securities. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 168 basis points for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 4.03% compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $158 thousand, an increase of $26 thousand or 19.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $336 thousand, an increase of $292 thousand or 663.6%, as compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily driven by gains on sale of investment securities in the amount of $203 thousand as the Bank took advantage of changes in interest rates to re-align the composition of its investment securities portfolio.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank's total non-interest expense increased by $126 thousand, or 10.9% versus the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $4.8 million versus $3.9 million, an increase of $904 thousand or 23.4%, compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily a result of additional staff as the Bank continued to grow.

Net Income

The Bank's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $407 thousand ($0.12 per share) versus a net loss of $298 thousand ($0.09 per share), or an increase of $109 thousand or 36.6% from the third quarter of 2019. On a year-over year basis, the Bank's net loss for the year 2019 was $1.9 million ($0.58 per share) versus $3.1 million ($0.94 per share) in 2018, an improvement of 37.7%. This improvement occurred despite the increase of reserves made to the allowance for loan and lease losses as a result of the substantial increase in the Bank's outstanding loans. The Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.25% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2019.

Capital

As of December 31, 2019, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 28.55%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 29.57%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 24.13%.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

Contact Information:

Bala Balkrishna Victor Guerrero

President & CEO COO & CFO

Phone: (657) 223-1000 Phone: (657) 223-1000

Bala@goinfinitybank.com Victor@goinfinitybank.com

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bank considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bank's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bank's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bank's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bank's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bank's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bank conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bank currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bank's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bank anticipates.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 13,476 $ 26,847 $ 40,285 Securities available for sale 27,788 34,833 15,715 Total Loans 73,840 46,460 13,919 Allowance for loan and lease losses (923 ) (581 ) (174 ) Net Loans 72,917 45,879 13,745 Premises and equipment, net 1,960 2,061 527 Other assets 491 495 270 TOTAL ASSETS $ 116,632 $ 110,115 $ 70,542 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 43,451 $ 35,075 $ 17,605 Interest bearing 45,567 46,825 25,283 Total deposits 89,018 81,900 42,888 Other liabilities 1,835 1,906 280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 90,853 83,806 43,168 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 32,652 32,577 32,362 Accumulated deficit (4,934 ) (4,934 ) (3,105 ) Net income (loss) (1,932 ) (1,525 ) (1,829 ) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (7 ) 191 (54 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,779 26,309 27,374 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 116,632 $ 110,115 $ 70,542

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Interest Income: Loans $ 943 $ 651 $ 97 $ 2,320 $ 176 Investment securities 168 159 104 561 283 Other short-term investments 67 188 189 763 476 Total interest income 1,178 998 390 3,644 935 Interest expense: Deposits 119 99 24 389 38 Borrowed funds - - - - - Total interest expense 119 99 24 389 38 Net interest income 1,059 899 366 3,255 897 Provision for loan and lease losses 342 174 114 749 174 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 717 725 252 2,506 723 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 19 33 29 94 43 Other income 33 2 1 39 1 Gain (loss) on securities 106 97 - 203 - Total non-interest income 158 132 30 336 44 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 831 769 785 3,187 2,687 Occupancy 82 82 87 324 319 Furniture, fixture & equipment 42 42 40 168 159 Data processing 66 60 37 232 93 Professional & legal 119 65 62 360 230 Marketing 19 12 21 53 68 Other expense 122 125 101 450 314 Total non-interest expense 1,281 1,155 1,133 4,774 3,870 Income (loss) before taxes (406 ) (298 ) (851 ) (1,932 ) (3,103 ) Income tax expense 1 - 1 1 2 Net Income (Loss) $ (407 ) $ (298 ) $ (852 ) $ (1,933 ) $ (3,105 ) Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.94 ) Common shares outstanding 3,306,429 3,306,429 3,300,000 3,306,429 3,300,000

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Net interest margin 4.06 % 3.75 % 2.64 % 4.03 % 2.35 % Cost of funds 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.32 % 0.59 % 0.29 % Loan to deposit ratio 82.95 % 56.73 % 32.45 % 82.95 % 32.50 % Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 28.55 % 40.30 % 124.74 % 40.30 % 124.74 % Total risk-based capital ratio 29.57 % 41.20 % 125.53 % 41.20 % 125.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 24.13 % 26.26 % 48.35 % 26.26 % 48.35 %

