Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Announces Financial Results for 2019

Financial Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:
- Total loans increased by $27.4 million
- Total deposits increased by $7.1 million
- Net Interest Margin increased to 4.06%
- Total assets increased to $116.6 million
Loans
At December 31, 2019, the Bank's loan portfolio totaled $73.8 million, an increase of $27.4 million, or 58.9% from the end of the third quarter of 2019 and by $59.9 million, or 430.5% compared to December 31, 2018. The Bank increased its loan to deposit ratio to 83.0% as of December 31, 2019. This represents an increase of 26.2% from the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, and an increase of 50.5% compared to December 31, 2018.
Deposits
On a year-over-year basis the Bank more than doubled its total deposits compared to December 31, 2018. The growth in deposit relationships was accomplished while maintaining the cost of funds at 59 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.4 million, or 23.9% compared to the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis noninterest-bearing demand accounts increased $25.8 million, or 146.8% at December 31, 2019 versus December 31, 2018. Interest-bearing deposits decreased by $1.3 million, or 2.7% compared to the third quarter ending, September 30, 2019. On a year-over-year basis, interest bearing deposits increased by $20.3 million or 80.2% from December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, total deposits increased by $7.1 million, or 8.7% compared to September 30, 2019 and by $46.1 million or 107.6% compared to December 31, 2018.
Net-Interest Income
Net-interest income for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 exceeded $1 million, an increase of $160 thousand or 17.8% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $3.2 million compared to $897 thousand for the comparable period ending December 31, 2018 an increase of $2.3 million or 262.9%. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans and investment securities. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 168 basis points for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to 4.03% compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $158 thousand, an increase of $26 thousand or 19.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $336 thousand, an increase of $292 thousand or 663.6%, as compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest income was primarily driven by gains on sale of investment securities in the amount of $203 thousand as the Bank took advantage of changes in interest rates to re-align the composition of its investment securities portfolio.
Non-Interest Expense
During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Bank's total non-interest expense increased by $126 thousand, or 10.9% versus the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $4.8 million versus $3.9 million, an increase of $904 thousand or 23.4%, compared to the comparable period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily a result of additional staff as the Bank continued to grow.
Net Income
The Bank's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $407 thousand ($0.12 per share) versus a net loss of $298 thousand ($0.09 per share), or an increase of $109 thousand or 36.6% from the third quarter of 2019. On a year-over year basis, the Bank's net loss for the year 2019 was $1.9 million ($0.58 per share) versus $3.1 million ($0.94 per share) in 2018, an improvement of 37.7%. This improvement occurred despite the increase of reserves made to the allowance for loan and lease losses as a result of the substantial increase in the Bank's outstanding loans. The Bank's allowance for loan and lease losses represents 1.25% of total loans outstanding as of December 31, 2019.
Capital
As of December 31, 2019, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 28.55%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 29.57%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 24.13%.
ABOUT INFINITY BANK
Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.
INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2018
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
|$
|13,476
|$
|26,847
|$
|40,285
Securities available for sale
|27,788
|34,833
|15,715
Total Loans
|73,840
|46,460
|13,919
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(923
|)
|(581
|)
|(174
|)
Net Loans
|72,917
|45,879
|13,745
Premises and equipment, net
|1,960
|2,061
|527
Other assets
|491
|495
|270
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|116,632
|$
|110,115
|$
|70,542
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
|$
|43,451
|$
|35,075
|$
|17,605
Interest bearing
|45,567
|46,825
|25,283
Total deposits
|89,018
|81,900
|42,888
Other liabilities
|1,835
|1,906
|280
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|90,853
|83,806
|43,168
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
|32,652
|32,577
|32,362
Accumulated deficit
|(4,934
|)
|(4,934
|)
|(3,105
|)
Net income (loss)
|(1,932
|)
|(1,525
|)
|(1,829
|)
Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|(7
|)
|191
|(54
|)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|25,779
|26,309
|27,374
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|116,632
|$
|110,115
|$
|70,542
INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
Interest Income:
Loans
|$
|943
|$
|651
|$
|97
|$
|2,320
|$
|176
Investment securities
|168
|159
|104
|561
|283
Other short-term investments
|67
|188
|189
|763
|476
Total interest income
|1,178
|998
|390
|3,644
|935
Interest expense:
Deposits
|119
|99
|24
|389
|38
Borrowed funds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total interest expense
|119
|99
|24
|389
|38
Net interest income
|1,059
|899
|366
|3,255
|897
Provision for loan and lease losses
|342
|174
|114
|749
|174
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
|717
|725
|252
|2,506
|723
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
|19
|33
|29
|94
|43
Other income
|33
|2
|1
|39
|1
Gain (loss) on securities
|106
|97
|-
|203
|-
Total non-interest income
|158
|132
|30
|336
|44
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
|831
|769
|785
|3,187
|2,687
Occupancy
|82
|82
|87
|324
|319
Furniture, fixture & equipment
|42
|42
|40
|168
|159
Data processing
|66
|60
|37
|232
|93
Professional & legal
|119
|65
|62
|360
|230
Marketing
|19
|12
|21
|53
|68
Other expense
|122
|125
|101
|450
|314
Total non-interest expense
|1,281
|1,155
|1,133
|4,774
|3,870
Income (loss) before taxes
|(406
|)
|(298
|)
|(851
|)
|(1,932
|)
|(3,103
|)
Income tax expense
|1
|-
|1
|1
|2
Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(407
|)
|$
|(298
|)
|$
|(852
|)
|$
|(1,933
|)
|$
|(3,105
|)
Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.26
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|(0.94
|)
Common shares outstanding
|3,306,429
|3,306,429
|3,300,000
|3,306,429
|3,300,000
INFINITY BANK
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
2019
|September 30,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|December 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income):
Net interest margin
|4.06
|%
|3.75
|%
|2.64
|%
|4.03
|%
|2.35
|%
Cost of funds
|0.59
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.29
|%
Loan to deposit ratio
|82.95
|%
|56.73
|%
|32.45
|%
|82.95
|%
|32.50
|%
Asset Quality Summary:
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans
|1.25
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.25
|%
Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|28.55
|%
|40.30
|%
|124.74
|%
|40.30
|%
|124.74
|%
Total risk-based capital ratio
|29.57
|%
|41.20
|%
|125.53
|%
|41.20
|%
|125.53
|%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|24.13
|%
|26.26
|%
|48.35
|%
|26.26
|%
|48.35
|%
