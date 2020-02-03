

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government has accused the United States of stirring up panic in its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of 361 people in the mainland. This is in addition to Philippines confirming the first corona virus death outside China.



China's National Health Commission said 5,173 new suspected cases were reported in the country on Sunday.



On Thursday, U.S. Department of State updated its Travel Advisory to Level 4, advising its citizens not to travel to China. Those currently in China have been urged to consider departing using commercial means. The State Department has requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel to China in light of the new virus.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a news conference Monday that some countries, in particular the United States, have 'inappropriately overreacted', which, according to Beijing, 'certainly runs counter to WHO advice.'



WHO Secretary General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that travel restrictions can cause more harm than good by hindering info-sharing, medical supply chains and harming economies.



'The U.S. government hasn't provided any substantial assistance to us, but it was the first to evacuate personnel from its consulate in Wuhan, the first to suggest partial withdrawal of its embassy staff, and the first to impose a comprehensive travel ban on Chinese travelers,' Hua Chunying told reporters. The U.S. actions could only create and spread fear, setting a bad example for others,' according to the spokesperson.



Xin Hua quoted her as saying that even U.S. media and experts doubted the government's decision.



Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued federal quarantine orders to all 195 U.S. passengers from Wuhan, who were on board a flight that landed at March Air Reserve Base in California on January 29.



CDC said the quarantine, which is 'a precautionary and preventive step to maximize the containment of the virus in the interest of the health of the American public,' will last 14 days.



In the United States, seven people have so far been confirmed positive in lab tests.



Several countries have imposed travel restrictions and other preventative measures in the wake of the outbreak of 2019-nCoV. They include Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Egypt, Finland, Indonesia, the UK, Italy, Mongolia and Russia.



A number of airlines have temporarily halted their flights to China.



In all, 24 countries have reported cases of the deadly virus.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX