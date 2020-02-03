Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.: Encompass Opening New Facility in Greater Atlanta Area to Accommodate Record Business Growth

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it is relocating its Service Operations group to help manage significant expansion within its repair parts business.

Encompass Service Operations, which comprises reverse logistics and depot repair functions, will move from Encompass' headquarters and flagship warehouse and distribution center In the Greater Atlanta area to a new facility less than five miles away. The group mainly performs depot repairs on a variety of electronics on behalf of major retailers, manufacturers and extended warranty providers, as well as manages several reverse logistics programs.

The new site - 3105 Sweetwater Road, Lawrenceville, Ga. - is expected to be open within the next 30 days and augments Encompass' other distribution centers in Florida and Nevada.

"Encompass has been experiencing record transaction growth over the past three years driven largely by our diverse parts business, exclusive supply chain programs, and certain core customer segments that are unique to Encompass," said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. "Moving the depot repair operation will free up space in our primary distribution facility needed to further increase our efficiency and productivity."

Coolidge said the Service group will still have ready access to repair parts since the new location is only minutes away.

"This is an ideal solution to meet our space needs while still maintaining strong support to both Service and parts customers."

