Research institute the Fraunhofer ISE has estimated the technical potential of floating PV at mining sites in Germany at around 56 GW. With floating projects 10-15% more costly than land-based alternatives, researchers have called for further incentives, such as the staging of 'innovation tenders'.From pv magazine Germany. A study undertaken by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) for renewable energy developer Baywa re, has calculated lignite open-cast ponds in Germany could host 56 GW of floating PV project generation capacity. "After deducting the estimated areas relevant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...