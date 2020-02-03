The "Christmas in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

'Christmas in the UK 2019, report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for Christmas. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Retailers across the board struggled in Christmas 2019 due to heavy discounting and continued political uncertainty.

Secret Santa and Christmas stocking penetration declined as consumers opt for new Christmas traditions.

Scope

Higher returns following the Christmas period are being driven by young shoppers, presenting logistical and financial challenges for retailers.

Waitrose is the number one retailer that shoppers switch to for Christmas food shopping, highlighting that although value for money is the biggest driver for retailer selection, high quality products remain important to many shoppers.

Sustainability is having an impact on toys games gifting, with consumers opting to buy fewer plastic toys, or actively seeking non-plastic alternative toys.

Key Topics Covered:

The Key Findings

Penetration declines due to consumer hesitancy

Environmental awareness sparks shift in consumer shopping habits

Amazon crowned Christmas winner for 2019

Trend insight stores

Trend insight online

Consumer attitudes

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Christmas spending

Christmas statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Christmas stockings

Secret Santa

Christmas returns

Social media

Seasonal food and drink

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Retailer used

Retailer selection

Spending

Buying dynamics

Gifts

Key findings

Store selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Recipient

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Festive items

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Christmas advent calendar

Buying dynamics

Items for the home

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Spending

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Companies Mentioned

Aldi

Amazon

ASDA

B&M

Sainsbury's

Tesco

Morrisons

Lidl

John Lewis Partners

B&Q

Card Factory

H&M

Primark

Waitrose Partners

The Range

The White Company

Topshop

The Entertainer

ASOS

Marks Spencer

Matalan

Notonthehighstreet.com

Poundland

Argos

Boots

Iceland

Co-op

Dixons Carphone

Clintons

Debenhams

Dunelm

House of Fraser

Home Bargains

Next

Superdrug

WH Smith

Wilko

LEGO

TK Maxx

The Body Shop

The Perfume Shop

Hotel Chocolat

Waterstones

The Works

Blackwell's

JD Sports

Sports Direct

Nike

Shoe Zone

CEX

Apple

The Disney Store

AO.com

GAME

Paperchase

River Island

Pandora

H. Samuel

Warren James

Ernest Jones

HMV

Very.co.uk

Dobbies

Homebase

IKEA

Adidas

Footasylum

JD Williams

Screwfix

Toolstation

Molton Brown

Diptique

Edinburgh Gin

Charlotte Tilbury

New Look

Urban Outfitters

