Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc (LYXW LN) Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor J.P. Morgan Multi-Factor World Index UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 138.4995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 102000 CODE: LYXW LN ISIN: LU1348962132 ISIN: LU1348962132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LYXW LN Sequence No.: 44284 EQS News ID: 966733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

