Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U35G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:08 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.0109 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 91500 CODE: U35G LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U35G LN Sequence No.: 44291 EQS News ID: 966747 End of Announcement EQS News Service

