Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (JPXU LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 131.3269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95962 CODE: JPXU LN ISIN: LU1646359882 ISIN: LU1646359882 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXU LN Sequence No.: 44318 EQS News ID: 966803 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2020 12:09 ET (17:09 GMT)