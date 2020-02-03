Atos International: Atos to Sell 13.1% Stake in Worldline





Atos to Sell 13.1% Stake in Worldline





Sale of ca. 23.9m Worldline shares representing ca. 13.1% of the Worldline share capital through a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding offering

Upon completion of the accelerated bookbuilding offering and in case of exchange in full of the outstanding €500 million zero per cent. exchangeable bonds due 2024 issued by Atos (the "Bonds") and exchangeable in Worldline shares, Atos will no longer hold any Worldline shares

Bpifrance Participations has committed to Atos to purchase 4 million Worldline shares in the private placement

Paris, February 3, 2020 - Atos plans to sell ca. 23.9m Worldline shares, representing ca. 13.1% of the Worldline share capital, through a placement to qualified investors only by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering (the "Placement").

With this transaction, Atos plans to fully dispose of its ca. 13.1% stake in Worldline that is not underlying the Bonds. Upon completion of the Placement, Atos would hold ca. 7.0m Worldline shares representing ca. 3.8% of the Worldline share capital, which are underlying the Bonds. In case of exchange in full of the Bonds, Atos would no longer hold any Worldline shares and voting rights.

The lock-up entered into by Atos, SIX Group and the Joint Global Coordinators (as defined below) in the context of the equity placement completed in November 2019 (the "Current Lock-up"), will remain applicable, with respect to Atos, on the Worldline shares owned by Atos and underlying the Bonds.

In connection with this transaction, and subject to waiver from the Joint Global Coordinators and certain exceptions, SIX Group, which will remain as the largest shareholder of Worldline, has agreed to extend the Current Lock-up to April 24, 2020 included.

Bpifrance Participations has committed to Atos to purchase 4 million Worldline shares in the Placement at the price of the Placement (subject to a maximum price equal to today's closing price). Bpifrance Participations' order will be fully allocated.

Bpifrance Participations has reserved its right to purchase an additional number of Worldline shares in the Placement at the price of the Placement, but without any guaranteed allocation.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used by Atos for existing debt repayment and for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners of the Placement (together the "Joint Global Coordinators").

The final terms of the Placement are expected to be announced on February 4, 2020 at the latest. Settlement of the Placement is expected to take place on or around February 6, 2020.

Contacts

Media : Sylvie Raybaud - +33 6 95 91 96 71 - sylvie.raybaud@atos.net

Investor relations: Gilles Arditti - +33 1 73 26 00 66 - gilles.arditti@atos.net

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information technology space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education as well as multicultural and pluralistic approaches to research that contribute to scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the group enables its customers, employees and collaborators, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably and confidently in the information technology space.

