Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 44329 EQS News ID: 966825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2020 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)