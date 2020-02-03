Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAS LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5586 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7568069 CODE: LCAS LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAS LN Sequence No.: 44338 EQS News ID: 966843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

