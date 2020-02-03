Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc (ROAI LN) Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Feb-2020 / 18:13 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Robotics & AI UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.1157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6382348 CODE: ROAI LN ISIN: LU1838002480 ISIN: LU1838002480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ROAI LN Sequence No.: 44356 EQS News ID: 966879 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2020 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)