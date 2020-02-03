

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading day on Monday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session but remain firmly positive.



In recent trading, the major averages have moved roughly sideways, holding on to notable gains. The Dow is up 178.81 points or 0.6 percent at 28,434.84, the Nasdaq is up 125.71 points or 1.4 percent at 9,276.65 and the S&P 500 is up 27.96 points or 0.9 percent at 3,253.48.



Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in the previous session.



The sharp decline seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over a month, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 also pulled back well off their recent record highs.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing an unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of January.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index surged up to 50.9 in January after slipping to a revised 47.8 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the index to show a more modest increase to a reading of 48.5, which would have still indicated a contraction.



With the much bigger than expected increase, the index returned to expansion territory for the first time since July 2019.



'Global trade remains a cross-industry issue, but many respondents were positive for the first time in several months,' said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



Buying interest has waned over the course of the session, however, as some traders seem reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.



Sector News



Software stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in afternoon trading, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index climbing by 1.7 percent.



Considerable strength also remains visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.6 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.



Seagate Technology (STX) continues to post a notable gain after Stifel Nicolaus upgraded its rating on the disk drive maker's stock to Buy from Hold.



Biotechnology, chemical, and financial stocks are also seeing significant strength on the day, while oil and gold stocks have come under pressure amid decreases in the prices of their associated commodities.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Monday, with China's Shanghai Composite Index plunging by 7.7 percent as trading resumed following the extended Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.5 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but remain modestly lower. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.1 basis points at 1.531 percent.



