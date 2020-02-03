Joel Shapiro to Produce Supernatural Thriller "A Soul to Squeeze"

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2020 / Joel Shapiro, founder of Bluegrass Pictures, in association with Illusion Islands and Medici Productions, is proud to announce the production of a supernatural thriller entitled "A Soul to Squeeze."

Directed by Jack Cook and written by Jack Cook, Rosalinda Books, and Denisha Hardeman, the female-led film encompasses strong environmental themes. Principal photography for the film is anticipated to be in the summer of 2020.

The movie begins place 200 years ago, when the "Raven Witches" used sorcery to protect themselves, their crops, and their community. When the community turns on the witches and burns them at the stake, the most powerful witch of them all, Elizabeth, pleads for mercy for her and her unborn child. When none is granted, she curses the town and its citizens. Fast forward to the present time, an environmental scientist and her husband move to the town to investigate why soils and lakes of the region have soured. When a raven's blood brings Elizabeth and her powers back, she seeks vengeance. The lines have been drawn for an epic battle between two strong women, each battling for their unborn child and their very existence.

"I am thrilled to be able to work producer Joel Shapiro and his team on this project," says director Jack Cook. "It is truly horrifying what is going on with the planet right now, and it is our hope that this film not only entertains and scares, but also brings greater attention to the environment. I am beyond appreciative to be working with such talented individuals on A Soul to Squeeze."

"Finding talented auteur writer/directors is always exciting," states Joel Shapiro, producer and CEO of Bluegrass Pictures. "I am excited to be working with Jack Cook on this project. I have been fortunate enough to see him in action on set and he is a natural. A Soul to Squeeze is a great project that not only entertains and scares but has an important underlying purpose."

Bluegrass Pictures is a full-service film and production company that specializes in the art and science of film making. Recent theatrical releases produced by Bluegrass Pictures include "Killerman" starring Liam Hemsworth, "Dear Dictator" starring Michael Caine, Katie Holmes, and Jason Biggs, and "Beast of Burden," starring Daniel Radcliffe. Film projects currently in postproduction include "No Man's Land" starring Frank Grillo and Andie MacDowell, and "Die in A Gunfight," starring Alexandra Dadarrio, Diego Boneta, and Travis Fimmel.

For more information, please visit https://bluegrasspictures.com and https://asoultosqueeze.com

About Joel Shapiro

Joel Shapiro is a serial entrepreneur with a career that spans across multiple industries, including financial trading, financial consulting, music production, and film production. He holds a BA in Political Science from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management. Joel Shapiro has served as the CEO, founder, and consultant to several technology, infrastructure, entertainment, apparel, and commercial product companies. He is the founder and CEO of Bluegrass Pictures, a full-service film production, finance, and support services company.

