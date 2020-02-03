The "Europe Cancer Therapeutics Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers several big pharmaceutical companies present in the market that have started programs to help patients who are suffering from chronic diseases. Thus, there are many hospitals that are found collaborating with the pharmaceutical companies for the treatment and therapy of cancer.

With such collaborations, the pharmaceutical companies are able to engage in larger studies that are aimed to speed up the pace of discovery of cancer therapeutics.

Market Overview

The propelling factors for the growth of the European cancer therapeutics market include the ease in regulatory approval for novel cancer therapy in Europe, increase in healthcare spending for cancer, rising prevalence of cancer, and strong R&D initiatives from key players.

The increasing cancer among the population represents the second most important cause of death and morbidity in Europe, accounting for 1.9 million deaths every year. According to WHO, Europe comprises only one-eighth of the total world population, but has around one-quarter of the total global cancer cases.

Around 3.7 million new patients are being reported every year in Europe. There are also other factors attributed to the rising incidence of cancer in Europe, i.e. unhealthy lifestyles and inappropriate diet, obesity, and lack of physical activity. Thus, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is likely to drive the growth of the cancer therapeutics market in Europe during the forecast period.

The direct cost of cancer has also increased, and thus the cost of cancer drugs as a share of direct health costs has doubled. The increase in the cost of the cancer treatment, along with the drugs prices, has resulted in the growth of the overall market.

In addition, the heavy investments made in R&D activities have enhanced the development of cancer therapeutics. Furthermore, favorable government regulations for cancer therapeutics and surge in cancer prevalence have boosted the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Target Therapy is the Largest Growing Segment under Therapy Type During the Forecast Period

The major factors driving the growth of the target therapy segment is the increase in R&D and the rising prevalence of various types of cancers. Targeted therapy is also gaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Thus, owing to the rising approval from regulatory bodies and an increase in the prevalence of all types of cancer, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Immunotherapies/biologics are also emerging as potential therapies to find a permanent cure for various cancer types among various cancer therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Ease in Regulatory Approval for Novel Cancer Therapy in Europe

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Cancer in Europe

4.2.3 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inequality in Access of Cancer Therapy across Europe

4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2 Target Therapy

5.1.3 Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy)

5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy

5.1.5 Other Treatment Types

5.2 By Cancer Type

5.2.1 Blood Cancer

5.2.2 Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Prostate Cancer

5.2.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer

5.2.5 Gynecologic Cancer

5.2.6 Respiratory/Lung Cancer

5.2.7 Other Cancer Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Specialty Clinics

5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Europe

5.4.1.1 Germany

5.4.1.2 UK

5.4.1.3 France

5.4.1.4 Italy

5.4.1.5 Spain

5.4.1.6 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Bristol-Meyers Squibb Company

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.7 Johnson Johnson

6.1.8 Merck Co. Inc.

6.1.9 Novartis AG

6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

