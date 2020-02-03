

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending a substantial part of the day's session in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market ended on a fairly positive note on Monday as a few top stocks moved higher on brisk buying in late afternoon trades.



Even as worries about the coronavirus outbreak lingered, investors appeared a bit keen on picking up some top stocks that had taken a beating of sorts in recent sessions.



The benchmark SMI ended up 37.07 points, or 0.35%, at 10,664.95, after scaling a low of 10,598.12 and a high of 10.694.76 in the session.



On Friday, the SMI ended down 121.04 points, or 1.13%, at 10,627.88, despite advancing to 10,815.62 in early trades.



Sika and Swatch Group gained 1.3% and 1%, respectively. Alcon, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holdings, Nestle, Givaudan, ABB and Richemont gained 0.4 to 0.8%.



SGS shares declined 2.3%.



In the midcap section, Temenos Group, Vifor Pharma, Swiss Prime Site, Partners Group, VAT Group and PSP Swiss Property gained 1 to 1.6%.



Clariant ended nearly 1% up. BB Biotech, Dorma Kaba Holding, Logitech International, Dufry and Sonova gained 0.5 to 0.85%.



Shares of private banking and wealth management group Julius Baer declined by about 3.5% after the company reported that its fiscal 2019 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders fell 36.8 percent to 464.8 million Swiss francs from last year's 735.4 million francs.



Kuehne & Nagel ended lower by 1.4% and AMS ended 0.9% down.



In economic news, the procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland declined to 47.8 in January 2020 from a downwardly revised 48.8 in the previous month. That was well short of market forecast for a reading of about 50.



