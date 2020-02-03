

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $2.7 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $1.8 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $25.8 million from $24.4 million last year.



Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.7 Mln. vs. $1.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.06 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $25.8 Mln vs. $24.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $103 - $106 Mln



