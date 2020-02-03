

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Standex International Corp (SXI):



-Earnings: $12.4 million in Q2 vs. $12.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.00 in Q2 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $12.8 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.01 per share -Revenue: $190.6 million in Q2 vs. $195.5 million in the same period last year.



