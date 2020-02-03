Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2020) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC) (the "Company") today announced that its board of directors has appointed Doug Harris to its board of directors replacing Ron Bedard who resigned in December 2019.

Mr. Harris is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator with over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector, including accounting, operations, corporate finance, equity research, private equity and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Harris has a BSc. in Physical Geography from the University of Guelph and a MBA (Accg) from the University of Toronto - Rotman School of Management.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank generally investing in companies Jaguar determines to be undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated. The investments made are usually event-driven, for example, where an investment is made in a company that is the subject of a takeover bid or where some other change is initiated by a third party or a shareholder of the subject company. Jaguar's objective is to assist management of the undervalued company to create value that the market is missing.

For additional information on this press release, please contact:

Perry Rapagna, Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Financial Corporation

416-201-1206

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52062