Pacific Palisades, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2020) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) a Holding company with a focus in currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through innovative proprietary solar product offerings financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, announces today that it has signed an agreement to begin work on the Ferry Street community project in Newark, NJ in line with its agreement to install and maintain a 151 kw solar panel system delivering power directly to a customer base of the community's residents.

GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata states, "We are very excited to announce this endeavor as it is demonstrative of our ability to partner with some of the solar industry's most innovative architects such as Anthony Morali of Morali Architects and Renewable Energy Development (R.E.D.) and installers with cutting edge industry technologies in order to create the highest yield from our solar panels."

Green Stream will own both the project and its revenue generating panels for the next 20 years.

As well, Green Stream Holdings welcomes Mike Sheikh as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Sheikh is a US Air Force Academy graduate and pilot with a degree in Economics. He began his civilian career as a stock broker with Dean Witter and with broker/dealer National Securities before becoming research analyst and publisher of reports in the aerospace sector.

Sheikh's financial expertise is in venture capital and asset based lending, and his most notable success was taking MMI International Trade from $150k in annual sales to over $2.5m in annual sales within a period of two years. All the while, he cultivated an effective sales force and management team, upgraded manufacturing, modernized operations and instituted quality controls that enabled the company to catapult into global success. MMI now has over $10m in sales annually and is an industry leader.

Cammarata comments, "Mike is uniquely qualified to utilize his wealth of hands-on importer experience, factoring knowledge, and purchase order finance structuring to accommodate our niche client base and believe he will be instrumental in expedited growth for our company."

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Anthony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

