Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Tradegate
03.02.20
09:33 Uhr
2,140 Euro
-0,020
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,060
2,120
03.02.
2,060
2,100
03.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALMORAL RESOURCES
BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALMORAL RESOURCES LTD0,328+1,86 %
SPROTT INC2,140-0,93 %