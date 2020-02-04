

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Separated by a lengthy layover, the China stock market has finished sharply lower in consecutive trading days, plummeting more than 310 points or 10 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,750-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected after heavy selling over the past week due to coronavirus fears. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower with damage across the board on Monday in its first day back from the extended Lunar New Year break, thanks mainly to growing coronavirus concerns.



For the day, the index plummeted 229.92 points or 7.72 percent to finish at 2,746.92 after trading between 2,716.70 and 2,766.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index tanked 147.81 points or 8.41 percent to end at 1,609.00.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 5.24 percent, while Bank of China lost 4.99 percent, China Construction Bank plunged 7.60 percent, China Merchants Bank dropped 4.84 percent, China Life Insurance plummeted 9.52 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 6.92 percent, PetroChina cratered 9.04 points, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 6.48 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 7.52 percent, Gemdale declined 9.49 percent, Poly Developments fell 8.81 percent and China Vanke was down 8.11 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday, faded as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.



The Dow advanced 143.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 28,399.81, while the NASDAQ gained 122.47 points or 1.34 percent to 9,273.40 and the S&P 500 rose 23.40 points or 0.73 percent to 3,248.92.



Bargain hunting contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in previous sessions.



Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in January.



Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.



Crude oil prices dropped Monday on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid the rapid spread of coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March dropped $1.45 or 2.8 percent to $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.



