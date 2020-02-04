

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday after a weak start following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street despite lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 42.66 points or 0.19 percent to 23,014.60, after touching a low of 22,854.45 in early trades.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is declining 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is down 0.3 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is edging down 0.2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is adding 0.3 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a slightly stronger yen. Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are declining more than 1 percent each, while Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, Panasonic is gaining 9 percent after reporting an increase in its profit for the nine-month period and maintained its profit outlook for the full year. Among auto stocks, Toyota Motor is up 0.2 percent, while Honda Motor is declining 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing almost 2 percent and Inpex is declining 1 percent after crude oil prices fell to a one-year low overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Taiyo Yuden is gaining almost 4 percent, Fujitsu is rising almost 3 percent and Screen Holdings is advancing more than 2 percent.



Conversely, Maruha Nichiro is losing more than 5 percent, Unitika is lower by more than 3 percent and Shionogi & Co. is declining almost 3 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release January figures for monetary base today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks gave back ground after an early rally, but still closed higher with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels on the heels of the steep drop seen in the previous session. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing an unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of January. Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as some traders seemed reluctant to get back into the markets amid lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.



While the Nasdaq jumped 122.47 points or 1.3 percent to 9,273.40, the Dow rose 143.78 points or 0.5 percent to 28,399.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.40 points or 0.7 percent to 3,248.92.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday amid continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand, especially from China, amid the rapid spread of coronavirus and worries about its impact on the global economy. WTI crude for March dropped $1.45 or about 2.8 percent to close at $50.11 a barrel, the lowest finish in more than a year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX