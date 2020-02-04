WISeKey collaborates with IATA on the ONE Record platform as security and digital identity partner

Geneva, February 4, 2020 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it was selected by International Air Transport Association (IATA) as its technology partner to secure the ONE Record test platform.

The WISeKey & IATA collaboration for the ONE Record platform aims to define the security layer to protect all data exchanges in the platform, by introducing the necessary technology components for strong authentication and data encryption. WISeKey will provide this security layer by leveraging its Managed PKI Services, allowing the issuance of trusted digital identities under its worldwide recognized Root of Trust, adopting the best practices in secure identity management and enhancing IATA's ONE Record platform to securely provide paperless processes and creating a plug-and-play environment where companies can connect and re-connect their digital relations with ease, security and trust.

WISeKey's technology integration into the IATA ONE Record platform accelerates the Know Your Customer (KYC) process for stakeholders participating in the platform, and WISeKey's trusted digital certificates to secure P2M (people to machine) and M2M (machine to machine) interactions allow ONE Record operations to be executed within a trusted ecosystem.

At the heart of WISeKey's solution is the WISeKey-OISTE Root Certification Authority, serving as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by operating systems (OS) and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. WISeKey's Trust Services fulfil all the accreditations required to issue digital certificates to individuals, businesses, governmental bodies and interconnected objects worldwide. The OISTE Foundation is the owner of the Root of Trust, is regulated by Swiss law to enforce values to protect the Neutrality and Sovereignty of the data and identities and was created by the WISeKey Founders. The OISTE Foundation is a not for profit organization based in Geneva, Switzerland, regulated by article 80 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. OISTE is an organization in special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations (ECOSOC) and belongs to the Not-for-Profit constituency (NPOC) of the ICANN.

Carlos Moreno, WISeKey's VP Corporate Alliances, noted, "We are thrilled to partner with IATA's smart projects and support them with our cutting age technology to secure logistics and transport supply chain for the ONE Record platform. This new collaboration is indicative of broad and continuous expansion of WISeKey's Trust offering for secure digital identity management services."

Henk Mulder, Head of ONE Record for IAIA noted, "Ensuring data security is a mandatory requirement for the ONE Record data sharing standard that IATA is developing with the air cargo industry. It is also a requirement where we must work with qualified and experienced solution providers, both for the advice on the design of the security layer, but also in the provision of a test platform. WISeKey meets this requirement and we are delighted to work with this experienced and trusted company."

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About IATA

IATA (International Air Transport Association) represents some 290 airlines comprising 82% of global air traffic.





