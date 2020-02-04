DNO ASA: Invitation to 2019 Interim Results Presentation in Oslo

DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will release its 2019 interim results to the Oslo Stock Exchange at 7:00 am Oslo time on 6 February 2020. A management presentation will follow at Felix 2, Bryggetorget 3, 0250 Oslo at 10:00 am Oslo time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on www.dno.no and an archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Company's website. The presentation will be in English.



Oslo, 4 February 2020

--



For further information, please contact:

Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

Tel: +47 23 23 84 80

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

