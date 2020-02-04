DNO ASA: DNO Calls Meeting to Cancel 108,381,415 Own Shares Held by Company

Oslo, 4 February 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its Board of Directors has called an Extraordinary General Meeting on 28 February 2020 to seek shareholder approval to cancel all 108,381,415 own shares held by the Company. Acquisition of the 10 percent stake was completed last month at a weighted average price of NOK 10.61.

