GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2020 | 07:05
DNO ASA: DNO Calls Meeting to Cancel 108,381,415 Own Shares Held by Company

Oslo, 4 February 2020 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that its Board of Directors has called an Extraordinary General Meeting on 28 February 2020 to seek shareholder approval to cancel all 108,381,415 own shares held by the Company. Acquisition of the 10 percent stake was completed last month at a weighted average price of NOK 10.61.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: Investor.relations@dno.no?
Tel: +47 23 23 84 80

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.?

