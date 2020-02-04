Invitation to the Adecco Group Q4 2019 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

SIX Swiss Exchange: ADEN

The Adecco Group's Q4 2019 financial results will be released on Wednesday, 26th February at 7.00 a.m. (CET), 6.00 a.m. (GMT).

We are pleased to invite you to participate in a live webcast and telephone conference call, to discuss the Company's Q4 2019 results. The details are:

Wednesday, 26th February at 9.00 a.m. (CET) 8.00 a.m. (GMT)

Webcast

The webcast link is here. Please register 10 minutes prior to the event starting.

Interactive teleconference

An interactive teleconference with the opportunity to ask questions is also be available. Please call the conference centre 10 minutes prior to the event starting and quote "Adecco".

The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Switzerland/Europe +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Other international numbers are availablehere.

If you have any questions about the webcast or conference call, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Kind regards,

The Adecco Group Press Office