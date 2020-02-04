Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 922031 ISIN: CH0012138605 Ticker-Symbol: ADI1 
Lang & Schwarz
03.02.20
23:00 Uhr
53,43 Euro
+0,13
+0,24 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,06
53,80
03.02.
52,90
52,94
05:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADECCO
ADECCO GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADECCO GROUP AG53,43+0,24 %