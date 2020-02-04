The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 04.02.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 04.02.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 45D XFRA US3193901002 FIRST BUSINESS F.S.DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 45H XFRA US3205571017 FIRST INTERN.BANCO.DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 45I XFRA US3358341077 FIRST NORTHWEST BAN.DL-01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

