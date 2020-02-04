

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's diversified corporation Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month profit attributable to owners of the parent was 335.08 billion yen, down from 350.07 billion yen last year. Earnings per share declined to 192.82 yen from 201.27 yen a year ago.



Profit before income taxes dropped to 471.31 billion yen from 478.30 billion yen a year ago.



Revenue rose 3.6 percent to 5.19 trillion yen from last year's 5.01 trillion yen.



For the year ending March 31, 2020, the company still projects attributable profit of 450 billion yen or 259.44 yen per basic share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITSUI & CO-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de