

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2019 rose 23.7 percent to 6.569 billion Danish kroner from the prior year. Adjusted net profit grew 14.9 percent to 6.160 billion kroner from the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share, excluding treasury shares, were up 16.5% to 41.0 kroner.



Revenue grew 5.4 percent to 65.90 billion kroner from the prior year. Organic revenue growth was 3.2 percent. Total organic volume growth was 0.1 percent.



The Supervisory Board will propose to the AGM a 17% increase in dividend to 21.0 kroner per share; and initiate a 5.0 billion kroner share buy-back programme.



For 2020, the company expects mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit.



