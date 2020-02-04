Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Tradegate
31.01.20
21:40 Uhr
130,75 Euro
-2,30
-1,73 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,80
131,20
07:48
130,90
131,90
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLSBERG A/S B130,75-1,73 %