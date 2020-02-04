Block Commodities Ltd (BLCC) Block Commodities Ltd: Block Commodities' CFO joins the Board of Directors 04-Feb-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. 04 February 2020 BLOCK COMMODITIES LIMITED ("Block Commodities" or the "Company") Block Commodities Limited / Epic: BLCC / Sector: Mining Block Commodities' CFO joins the Board of Directors London, 04 February 2020 - Block Commodities Ltd ("Block" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Clayton to its Board of Directors. Mr Clayton currently serves as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and will continue in this role when he joins the Board, effective immediately. Mr Clayton is a Chartered Accountant with 30 years of extensive experience, including having served as CFO for a number of London-listed companies. Prior to joining Block Commodities, Mr Clayton was CFO at African Management Services Ltd, where his role involved consulting to offshore AIM listed groups with business activities in agricultural, health and natural resources in Africa. He also brings to the Board specialised capital restructuring experience from his role as Group Finance Director of Earthport Plc and currently holds two Non-Executive Director roles at AIM-listed Agriterra Limited and Global Web Pay Limited. Ian Tordoff, CEO of Block Commodities commented: "I'm delighted Neil has accepted an executive role on the Board. He has a deep understanding of the business and its stakeholders' requirements and has already offered excellent Board level counsel in his role within the Company to date. Neil is a strategic and robust addition to the executive team, which we are currently shaping to meet our business objectives in 2020 and beyond." Neil Clayton said, "I am very pleased to have the opportunity to extend my involvement and contribution to the Company by becoming a member of the Board at this critical time in its growth story." ENDS CONTACTS Block Commodities Limited Ian Tordoff info@blockcommodities.com Press contact Hawthorn Advisors block@hawthornadvisors.com +44 (0)20 3745 4960 NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. Building on well-established connections and technology expertise, the Company has expanded its operations into the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis market with a strategy to produce and process cannabis-based products via licences in Africa, to supply the growing demand in Europe. For more information, visit: http://www.blockcommodities.com [1] ISIN: GG00B4QYTJ50 Category Code: BOA TIDM: BLCC LEI Code: 2138001KNTXRAZTFKU51 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 44188 EQS News ID: 966419 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5fd957859089143ab1da9a8d39238f92&application_id=966419&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)