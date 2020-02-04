Confirmation of the positive outlook for development

Regulatory News:

In 2019, Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK) has recorded consolidated revenue of 40.5 million. Albeit of limited significance over a short period, the company's level of activity has proved as expected higher (by 25%) in S2 than in S1. For the year as a whole and like-for-like for foreign exchange rates and scope of consolidation, the level of activity was down by 6.8% in comparison with 2018 which was an atypical and particularly strong year.

The trajectory of our markets remains more than ever solid and promising. The success of our sales of polishing materials and of very technical (ceramic…) applications, and the return of impetus to our electronic markets in S2 2019, have enabled the Group to attenuate the impact of the temporary slowdown in the automotive market and of the programmed end of traditional lighting.

Remaining committed to long-term industrial and commercial cycles, the Group has reinforced its innovation with a view to identifying drivers for growth and increasing its transformational capacity within new niche markets. In addition to its major efforts devoted to special oxides, in September 2019 Baikowski thus acquired Mathym SAS, a company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of nanodispersions for the biomedical (dental and orthopedic) sectors, as well as for ceramic, surface coating and 3D printing applications. This focused acquisition has provided the Group with an additional complementary technological component and with unique know-how for the purpose of launching, in 2020, the development of new niche applications within promising markets.

Next date for your diary:

Publication of the annual results for 2019 on April 20, 2020

About Baikowski:Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations as well as of other high quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries. In 2018, Baikowski achieved revenue of €42 million.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200203005372/en/

Contacts:

Aelium

Financial communication

Jérôme Gacoin

+33 (0)1 75 77 54 65

finance@baikowski.com