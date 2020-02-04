

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy giant BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter replacement cost or RC loss was $4 million, compared to last year's profit of $2.72 billion.



RC loss per ordinary share was 0.02 US cents, compared to profit of 13.58 cents a year ago. RC loss per ADS was $0.00, compared to $0.81 last year.



Underlying RC profit was $2.57 billion, compared to $3.48 billion a year ago. Underlying RC profit per ordinary share was 12.67 cents, compared to 17.38 cents last year. Underlying RC profit per ADS was $0.76, down from $1.04 in the prior year.



Profit for the period attributable to BP shareholders was $19 million, down from $766 million a year ago.



Total revenues and other income declined to $72.17 billion from $76.89 billion lat year. Upstream production for the fourth quarter, which excludes Rosneft, was 2,698mboe/d, 2.7 percent higher than a year earlier.



Further, BP announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per ordinary share or $0.63 per ADS, which is expected to be paid on 27 March 2020.



Looking ahead, the company expects first-quarter 2020 reported production to be lower than fourth-quarter 2019 due to the impact of ongoing divestment programme and planned seasonal maintenance and turnaround activities.



For fiscal 2020, the company expects production on a reported basis to be lower than 2019 due to declines in lower margin gas basins and the impact of the ongoing divestment programme. Underlying production also would be lower.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de